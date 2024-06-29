Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $27.80 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.96 billion and $192.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $27.80 or 0.00045627 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,442,028 coins and its circulating supply is 394,095,658 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

