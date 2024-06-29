Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
