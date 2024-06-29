Avity Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 147,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 109,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,529,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,358,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $274.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.