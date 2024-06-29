Avity Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $158.97. 8,641,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,353. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

