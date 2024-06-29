Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,903,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

