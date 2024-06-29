Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,996 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,529,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,501 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

