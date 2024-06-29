AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Financial Review

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -5.74% -5.45% AVROBIO N/A -50.52% -47.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Krystal Biotech and AVROBIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech $50.70 million 103.45 $10.93 million $1.87 98.20 AVROBIO N/A N/A $12.16 million $0.69 2.03

AVROBIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Krystal Biotech. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Krystal Biotech and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 9 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 2 0 0 2.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $177.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,614.29%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats AVROBIO on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1 and 3; AVR-RD-01, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

