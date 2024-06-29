Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.