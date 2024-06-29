Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.97 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00009812 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $879.91 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,884.40 or 0.99996248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012770 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00077012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,290,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,281,041.70731217 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.11092276 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $27,863,004.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

