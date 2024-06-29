B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

Insider Activity at B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,413. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE BTO opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -440.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.