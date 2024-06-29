Baby Doge Coin Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $210.88 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001717 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $3,447,618.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

