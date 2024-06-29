Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Encore Wire comprises about 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 226.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $20,223,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

