Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,683 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 85.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

