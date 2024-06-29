Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $199.70.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

