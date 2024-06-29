Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 250,929 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.