Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 395,436 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

