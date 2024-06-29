Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 950 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 625.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

