Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,227,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 1.8 %

FMC stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 2,772,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,985. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.