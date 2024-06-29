Banana Gun Price Tops $48.44 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $125.62 million and $1.60 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $48.44 or 0.00079697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,480 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,107.44264639 with 2,593,479.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 48.55380104 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,953,707.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

