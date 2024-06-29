Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKSC

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.