Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on BKSC
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.