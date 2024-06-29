Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Down 62.8% in June

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banzai International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 666,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,746. Banzai International has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

