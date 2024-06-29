Barclays Upgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Strong-Buy

Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.