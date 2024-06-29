Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSET traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,998. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

