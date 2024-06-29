Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

