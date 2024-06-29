Beldex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Beldex has a total market cap of $249.91 million and $1.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.69 or 0.05547696 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00045610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,576,907 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,196,907 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

