Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 2,090,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of 646.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

