Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 89,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

