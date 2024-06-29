Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 89,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
