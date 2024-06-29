Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bioxytran Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BIXT remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 72,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Bioxytran Company Profile
