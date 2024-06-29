Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIXT remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 72,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.