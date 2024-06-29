Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.28 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $22,277.73 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00079009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010879 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

