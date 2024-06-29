Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.76 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $60,875.62 on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,200.38 billion and approximately $11.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00625315 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045845 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071644 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,718,568 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
