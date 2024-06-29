BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the May 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,841.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,231,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,519,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BFZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,161. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

