BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Down 33.9% in June

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 821,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,326 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,036,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 462,842 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

