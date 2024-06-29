BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 25.6% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,434. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,700,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 180.8% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 65,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,039,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.