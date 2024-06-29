BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 25.6% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,434. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
