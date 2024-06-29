BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NEAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,628 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

