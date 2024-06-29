BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of MEAR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.15. 99,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.