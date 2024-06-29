Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded to Hold by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Blink Charging stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.76. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 12.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 112.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 249,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

