Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

