Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$687,377.58 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$87.73 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$94.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.70.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
