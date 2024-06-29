BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 179,470 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.
About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
