BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 179,470 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

