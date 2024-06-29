Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

BORUF stock remained flat at $3.80 during trading on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

