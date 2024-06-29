Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
BORUF stock remained flat at $3.80 during trading on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
