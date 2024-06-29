Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 7,714,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,856. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

