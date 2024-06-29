Bowlero’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowlero has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Bowlero Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bowlero by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.