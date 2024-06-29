BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 29,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,477. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.23. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

