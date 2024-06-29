Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Joel Fitzgibbon Sells 500 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.20 ($18.13), for a total transaction of A$13,600.00 ($9,066.67).
Joel Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Joel Fitzgibbon bought 500 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$27.88 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of A$13,940.00 ($9,293.33).
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76.
Brickworks Increases Dividend
Brickworks Company Profile
Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.
