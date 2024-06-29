Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Joel Fitzgibbon Sells 500 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.20 ($18.13), for a total transaction of A$13,600.00 ($9,066.67).

Joel Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Joel Fitzgibbon bought 500 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$27.88 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of A$13,940.00 ($9,293.33).

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76.

Brickworks Increases Dividend

Brickworks Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

