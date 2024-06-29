British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BTAFF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. 3,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

