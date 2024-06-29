Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadwind by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Broadwind by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 332,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,189. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

