Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$52.15

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

TSE BCE opened at C$44.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52 week low of C$43.96 and a 52 week high of C$60.60.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

