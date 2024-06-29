Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$17.55

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.55.

FRU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

