Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $28.90

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

