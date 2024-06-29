Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $117.40

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th.

LW opened at $84.08 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

